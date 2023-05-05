What the Writers’ Strike Is Really About
The WGA is fighting to get ahead of A.I.—and finally catch up with the streaming era.
When television and screenwriters went on strike in 2007, Netflix had just started offering the option to stream content.. . This week, the Writer’s Guild of America went on strike to update pay structures for the streaming era—and to get ahead of A.I. and the changes it may bring.
Guests:
Michelle Dean, television writer and journalist
Anousha Sakoui, entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times
Podcast production by Evan Campbell