Why Sports Are All in on Betting
The tech that turned sports gambling from an illegal vice to an inescapable cash cow.
Episode Notes
Out of the smoky backrooms, Vegas and clandestine dens, and straight to your phone—how did gambling on sports go from forbidden to inescapable seemingly overnight?
Guest: John Holden, associate professor at Oklahoma State’s Spears school of business
Podcast production by Evan Campbell and Patrick Fort