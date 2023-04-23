What Next: TBD

“Crap Apps”: Why Weather Apps Suck

Why our smartphone forecasts are so mercurial.

Weather apps can be frustrating. And with how much we rely on them to know if we should wear pants or shorts, they’ll still leave you in the rain. But as the climate gets wilder, the questions of how to tell people what they need to know—and quickly—can be an issue of life or death.

Charlie Warzel, staff writer at the Atlantic

Daniel Swain, UCLA climate scientist

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.