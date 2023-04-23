“Crap Apps”: Why Weather Apps Suck
Why our smartphone forecasts are so mercurial.
Episode Notes
Weather apps can be frustrating. And with how much we rely on them to know if we should wear pants or shorts, they’ll still leave you in the rain. But as the climate gets wilder, the questions of how to tell people what they need to know—and quickly—can be an issue of life or death.
Guest:
Charlie Warzel, staff writer at the Atlantic
Daniel Swain, UCLA climate scientist
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you'll be supporting the work we do here on What Next TBD.
Podcast production by Evan Campbell