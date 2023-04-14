What Next: TBD

How Gamers Leaked Classified Pentagon Docs

How highly classified documents from the Pentagon ended up in a small Discord server.

Discord is a place to communicate with your friends about whatever. Most often, it’s for gaming. So why did classified intelligence from the Pentagon end up on a small server whose main interests seem to be video games, military equipment and memes? And how?

Guest: Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter for the Washington Post.

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.