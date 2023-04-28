What Next: TBD

Stephen King Is Just as Confused About Blue Checks as You Are

A meltdown over its subscription service reveals Twitter’s wheels coming off.

Twitter’s “blue check” verification went from something you applied for, to something you could pay for, to something you had to pay for…to something that many celebrities wouldn’t even accept for free. Master of horror Stephen King told us he wouldn’t pay for a blue check, but he’s not going to fight it either—he just doesn’t really understand what’s going on. Does anyone at Twitter understand?

Guests:
Alex Heath, deputy editor of The Verge
Jon Favreau, co-founder of Crooked Media, speechwriter for President Barack Obama
Stephen King, freelancer author

