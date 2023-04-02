What Next: TBD

Seeking Asylum Via App

CBP’s glitchy smartphone app leaves desperate people searching for instructions, wifi and even phones to use it.

Episode Notes

CBP One, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s app that is supposed to make crossing the border more efficient, is littered with bugs. But even a perfectly functional smartphone app would pose problems for people seeking asylum on the southern U.S. border.

Guest: Arelis Hernandez, Washington Post reporter
Gia Del Pino, director of communications at the Kino Border Initiative
Felicia Rangel Samponaro, director of the Sidewalk School

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

