Will Banning Social Media Help Kids?

A new law in Utah that goes into effect next year states that anyone under 18 needs parental permission to use social media. Is it a necessary step to protect children from harms associated with social media, or are we blunting a tool of expression for the youth?

What would social media look like if it factored in adolescent development?

Guest: Dr. Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer at American Psychological Association
Host: Lizzie O’Leary

