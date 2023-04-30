What Next: TBD

Is Your Uber Drivers’ Pay Rigged?

Same Ride. Same Route. Different Pay.

Two gig workers standing side-by-side can be offered the very same job and get offered two different wages. Set by algorithm and based on calculations that are never explained to the workers themselves, this unequal pay for equal work is already subject to lawsuits that call it a form of price fixing and wage discrimination, but the tech is already being tested in other industries.

Guests: Veena Dubal, law professor at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

