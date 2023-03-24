The Case Against TikTok
The Biden administration seems to be coming around to the idea of banning the app or forcing its parent company to sell it.
Episode Notes
To most of its 150 million American consumers, TikTok is a fun app. To some creators, TikTok is a job and their platform. But to members of the US government, TikTok is a national security risk. As the fight over TikTok’s future comes to Capitol Hill this week, what’s next for the embattled social media platform?
Guest: Emily Baker-White, senior writer, tech reporter at Forbes
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell