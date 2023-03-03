What Next: TBD

What Would Convince a Lab Leak Skeptic?

Why one virologist doesn’t find the Department of Energy’s assessment convincing.

It was reported this week that the U.S. Department of Energy now believes, “with low confidence,” that the COVID-19 virus came from a lab. But is there enough evidence for the “lab leak theory” to convince those who believe the virus emerged from animals in a wet market?

Guest: Angela Rasmussen, virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

