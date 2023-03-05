The Hollywood Weight Loss Wonder Drug
Are diabetics competing with celebs for Ozempic?
Episode Notes
The diabetes medication Ozempic has exploded in popularity, particularly amongst those in Hollywood looking to lose a few extra pounds. But a silver bullet for weight loss leads to a number of questions: Is “buying weight loss” via injection somehow worse than diet and exercise? Are so many people buying and using this drug that people who need it for its intended purpose are missing out? What happened to body positivity?
Guest: Matthew Schneier, feature writer for New York Magazine.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell