When A.I. Steals Your Voice
Your mom hears you calling in distress, but it’s not really you.
Episode Notes
Using just what you’ve posted to social media, generative A.I. can create a “puppet version” of your voice—one that’s close enough to scam your family into paying thousands in, say, bail money. And imitating public officials to create “deep fakes” who say whatever they’re told is even easier.
Guest: Pranshu Verma, tech reporter for the Washington Post.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell