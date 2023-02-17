What Made the Balloon Drama Pop Off?
Blown cover or just blown off course?
Episode Notes
Come to think of it, a giant balloon seems like a pretty conspicuous way to spy on another country. So what was that Chinese spy balloon doing above the U.S.—and what have American planes been shooting down since?
Guest: Shane Harris, Washington Post reporter covering intelligence and national security.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell