How COVID Changes Our Immune Systems
The data doesn’t tell the whole story.
Episode Notes
Last fall it seemed like everyone got sick—not just with COVID, but from a slew of respiratory diseases, from the mild to the severe. Researchers are trying to untangle how our immune systems have changed in the COVID era, and if we’re paying back an “immunity debt” or are victims of “immunity theft.”
Guest: Tim Requarth, contributing writer to Slate.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
