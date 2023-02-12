Contraband Tech Behind Bars
Why prisoners risk the consequences to have a cell phone.
It’s hard to put a number on it but judging from the number of videos emerging online, there are more and more contraband cell phones finding their way into the hands of people in prison, who use them to record TikTok dances, take online courses, and alert the outside world to what’s happening on the inside.
Guest: Keri Blakinger, investigative reporter for The Marshall Project, author of Corrections in Ink.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell