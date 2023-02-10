Why Ban TikTok?
If the U.S. wants to protect users, there are better options.
Episode Notes
TikTok was banned on government agency devices in December; several schools and universities have banned it on their devices and wifi networks, and the governor of Texas unveiled a plan to ban it in the state. Can “Project Texas” stem the anti-TikTok tide? And would banning the app actually achieve…anything?
Guest: Louise Matsakis, reporter for Semafor covering tech and China
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell