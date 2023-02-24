Why A.I. Says the Darndest Things
Microsoft is working out the kinks of their chatbot in real time, and we’re the guinea pigs.
Microsoft has been testing out their new artificial intelligence on their long-ridiculed search engine Bing. The results? A chatbot that lies brazenly and confidently, and has a penchant for manipulation. What are the risks and rewards of letting bots loose on the world?
Guest: Drew Harwell, Washington Post tech reporter covering artificial intelligence
Host: Emily Peck
Podcast production by Evan Campbell