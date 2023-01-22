Does Meta Even Care When Its Users Get Hacked?
The surest way to get your Instagram account back is to know somebody who works there.
It can feel very personal to have your Facebook or Instagram page hacked—they’re your pictures and your friends after all. But Meta, the social media parent company, handles hacks with anything but a personal touch.
Guest: Kirstin Grind, investigative reporter for the Wall Street Journal.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you'll be supporting the work we do here on What Next TBD.