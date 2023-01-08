How War in Taiwan Could Short-Circuit U.S. Tech
Why the Biden administration views microchip manufacturing as an issue of national security.
Episode Notes
Roughly 95 percent of advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing happens in Taiwan, leaving the U.S. vulnerable to supply chain shocks and national security threats. Is the Biden administration’s $280 billion bill, signed in August last year, enough to boost domestic chip manufacturing?
Guest: Don Clark, freelance reporter specializing on chips and enterprise tech.
Host: Emily Peck
Podcast production by Evan Campbell