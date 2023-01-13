Why the Feds Want to Kill Noncompetes
How the proliferation of noncompete clauses hurts workers and costs the economy billions.
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
Episode Notes
You might think of noncompete agreements as mostly limited to highly skilled, highly paid tech workers to protect trade secrets. But one-third of workers bound by noncompetes make $13/hour or less: fast-food workers, security guards, and the like.
Noncompete clauses not only give employers leverage over their employees—both during and after their employment—but studies have shown the agreements are a weight on the economy, which is why the FTC is angling for a federal ban.
Guest: Elizabeth Wilkins, director of the Office of Policy Planning, Federal Trade Commission
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell