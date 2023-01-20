An Antivax Dog Whistle Goes Viral
A data scientist and epidemiologist is just answering questions.
Episode Notes
The idea that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to sudden deaths among young people has no scientific support, but the theory nevertheless has a lot of traction on social media.
How can public health officials educate the public—especially on subject like vaccines, where their effectiveness renders them effectively invisible?
Guest: Katelyn Jetelina, epidemiologist and data scientist.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
