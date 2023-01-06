What Next: TBD

Will Southwest Be Held Accountable?

Why consumers can’t vote with their feet when it comes to flying.

Episode Notes

Over the holidays, thousands of passengers were left stranded or delayed when Southwest Airline’s outdated re-booking software broke down. Who can be held accountable, and why don’t airlines invest more in their own infrastructure?

Guest: Heather Tal Murphy, business and technology reporter for Slate.

Host: Mary C. Curtis

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

