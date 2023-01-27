Will Google Get Broken Up?
The tech giant’s online ad business has printed money for more than a decade. The Justice Department is coming for it.
Episode Notes
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that it is suing Google over its ad technology. What do they contend Google has been doing? And does this mean Alphabet is headed for a Bell Telecom-style bust-up?
Guest: Leah Nylen, reporter covering antitrust for Bloomberg News
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell