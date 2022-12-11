San Francisco’s Self-Driving Mess
Self-driving cars are here. And there. And on the sidewalk. Oh boy.
Episode Notes
Self-driving cars and robotaxis are starting to appear on the streets of San Francisco. While we have a whole regulatory system in place for drivers, who’s making sure these new cars are safe?
Guest: David Zipper, Visiting Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell