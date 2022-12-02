Twitter’s Vulnerabilities, Exposed
Elon’s Twitter had its first test against bad actors from a foreign country. It didn’t go well.
Episode Notes
Dating back to the Arab Spring, Twitter’s potential for real-time organizing has been a selling point. But trying to find information on China’s “Zero COVID” protests reveals just how vulnerable the now-understaffed platform is to manipulation.
Guest: Joseph Menn, tech reporter for the Washington Post.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next TBD. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.