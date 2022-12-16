SBF’s Worst Week Yet
Legal action against the former head of FTX and hearings on Capitol Hill expose just how bad things are at the once-dominant crypto exchange.
Episode Notes
Even in a crazy year for crypto, Sam Bankman-Fried’s story is undeniably the most bananas. And even in the context of the implosion of FTX, getting arrested has got to make this week his worst yet. What charges does SBF face?
Guest: Stacy-Marie Ishmael, managing editor on crypto for Bloomberg News
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
Podcast production by Evan Campbell