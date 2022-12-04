Big Tech’s Boogeymen In Washington
Is the most aggressive antitrust team in decades capable of reining in Silicon Valley?
Episode Notes
The Biden administration’s Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission are both staffed with accomplished progressives who are proving more aggressive than their predecessors in either the Trump or Obama eras. But can Big Tech be tamed?
Guest: Leah Nylen, reporter for Bloomberg News
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
