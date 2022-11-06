Why Are So Many Little Kids Sick Right Now?
Those born under pandemic restrictions are getting their first “normal” autumn, replete with all the sniffles that entails.
Episode Notes
It’s been a rough autumn for parents of little kids, as non-COVID respiratory diseases are taking advantage of the first fall since 2019 where schools and daycares are full again, and America’s strained pediatric health care system is once again put to the test.
Guest: Katherine Wu, science writer for The Atlantic.
Podcast production by Madeline Ducharme.