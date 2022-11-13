What Next: TBD

Is This The Cryptocalypse?

How will the demise of the third-largest crypto exchange affect the industry?

The (once) third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, collapsed in stunning fashion this week, highlighting why consumers really do want regulation, and why old financial institutions remain wary of crypto.

Guest: Felix Salmon, host of Slate Money, chief financial correspondent for Axios.

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.