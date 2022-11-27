The Trap of Buy Now, Pay Later
They’re billed as a safe alternative to credit. But only if you use it responsibly.
Episode Notes
The option to “buy now and pay later” over installments exploded over the past two years, thanks to people being flush with stimulus cash and shopping online during the pandemic. But is this new, underregulated industry a useful line of credit or another path into debt?
Guest: Paulina Cachero, personal finance reporter for Bloomberg.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you'll be supporting the work we do here on What Next TBD. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.