Senator Chris Murphy on Elon’s Acquisition of Twitter
Why he asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to review Saudi Arabia’s considerable stake in Twitter.
Episode Notes
The second largest investor in Twitter, after Elon Musk, is the Saudis, which raises questions about what kinds of “free speech” Musk is really committed to. But it also raises questions around national security in the U.S.
Guest: Chris Murphy, U.S. Senator from Connecticut
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
