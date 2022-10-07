Could the Supreme Court Kill the Internet as We Know It?
Section 230 has made it to the Supreme Court.
Episode Notes
Twenty-six words defined the internet as we know it today. What happens if they’re deleted?
Guest: Jeff Kosseff
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet