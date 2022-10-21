When an Algorithm Raises Your Rent
If it draws on data from many landlords to tell them what to charge, when does it become price-fixing?
Episode Notes
One company’s software is helping set prices for apartments across the country. But when does an algorithm telling landlords how much to charge—by drawing on property data—cross the line from “handy tool” to “illegal price-fixing”?
Guest: Heather Vogell, reporter with ProPublica
