The Next Amazon Union Fight
Why labor’s success in Staten Island has been so difficult to replicate.
Episode Notes
Following their victory in Staten Island, the Amazon Labor Union is still facing an uphill battle. Both the company and the union are closely watching the organizing vote at a warehouse outside of Albany, NY.
Guest: Noam Scheiber, labor reporter for the New York Times.
Podcast production by Evan Campbell