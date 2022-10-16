What Next: TBD

Are You Ready to Be Composted When You Die?

How a bunch of environmentalists want to disrupt the American death industry.

The idea of composting a human body may seem unsettling—or even gross—and it runs counter to the normal American funeral rites of embalming and internment, which preserve the body. But advocates say it’s a greener and more peaceful way to return our bodies to the Earth.

Guest: Eleanor Cummins, science journalist

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

