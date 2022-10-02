What Next: TBD

The Philosopher With Silicon Valley’s Ear

A deep dive into longtermism.

Episode Notes

Longtermism, the idea that positively influencing the future is a key moral priority of our time, is hot in Silicon Valley. But does it miss the bigger picture?

Guests: William MacAskill, Robert Wright

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

