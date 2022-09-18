What Next: TBD

The Hidden Abuse Behind Those Spam Texts You’re Getting

Human trafficking victims in Asia are being forced into scamming people online.

Episode Notes

Victims of a new and high tech kind of human trafficking are forced to scam people all around the world.
Guest: Cezary Podkul
Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Human Trafficking’s Newest Abuse: Forcing Victims Into Cyberscamming

