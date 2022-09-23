The Fight Over Online Speech Headed to the Supreme Court
How laws in Texas and Florida take aim at social media companies and how they moderate content.
Conservative lawmakers in Florida and Texas are taking aim at content moderation on social media, with implications that go far beyond just the platforms.
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern
Host: Lizzie O’Leary