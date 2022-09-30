When Climate Change Makes You Sell Your House
How a mandatory buyout program in Harris County is upending a decades-old community.
Episode Notes
With disaster relief funds from Hurricane Harvey, Houston’s Harris County instituted a mandatory buyout program for residents in flood-prone areas. But some residents didn’t want to leave.
Guest: Amal Ahmed, Dolores Mendoza
Host: Mary C. Curtis