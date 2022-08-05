What Next: TBD

The Homes We Forgot to Build a Decade Ago

Is there a way to fix the never-ending housing crisis in the U.S.?

Episode Notes

The US has been in a housing shortage for decades. Can it ever be fixed?

Guest: Conor Dougherty

Host: Emily Peck

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

Hosts

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.