What All That Money for Green Tech in the Climate Bill Is Buying
The Inflation Reduction Act is fast-tracking climate technologies.
Episode Notes
The Inflation Reduction Act is spurring progress towards new climate technology that, at times, sounds like something out of a science fiction movie. Will it make a dent in the fight against climate change?
Guest: Pranshu Verma
Host: Lizzie O’Leary