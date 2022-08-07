The Monkeypox Vaccine Monopoly
How intellectual property laws make health crises worse.
Episode Notes
It makes intuitive sense for companies that develop a technology to hold its intellectual property rights. But in the case of vaccines and medical treatments, IP laws slow down manufacturing and distribution and give private companies the power to make huge decisions that affect public health globally.
Guest: Zain Rizvi, researcher for advocacy group Public Citizen, specializing in pharmaceutical innovation and access to medicine
Podcast production by Evan Campbell and Anna Phillips.