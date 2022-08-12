Crypto Could Leave Texas in the Dark
How crypto mining is taxing the Texas power grid.
Advertisement
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
copied!
Episode Notes
Crypto mining is booming in Texas. Can the power grid handle it?
Guest: Russell Gold
Host: Sonari Glinton