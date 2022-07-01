What Next: TBD

TikTok’s Mental Health Influencers

Inside the world of mental health content creation

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Social media makes mental health information accessible. But it’s not a perfect solution.

Guest: Lindsay Lee Wallace

Host: Mary C. Curtis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

  • Mary C. Curtis is a columnist at Roll Call and host of its Equal Time podcast.