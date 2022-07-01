TikTok’s Mental Health Influencers
Inside the world of mental health content creation
Advertisement
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
copied!
Episode Notes
Social media makes mental health information accessible. But it’s not a perfect solution.
Guest: Lindsay Lee Wallace
Host: Mary C. Curtis