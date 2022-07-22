What Next: TBD

Europe Is Burning

How will Europe deal with climate change?

The continent’s deadly heat wave is only the tip of the melting iceberg.

Guest: Henry Grabar

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.