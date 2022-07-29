What Next: TBD

Paging Dr. Bezos

Amazon’s latest push into health care raises questions about data privacy.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

In buying One Medical, Amazon is primed to be your doctor. Are they disrupting health care, or just collecting more data?

Guest: Rebecca Pifer

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.