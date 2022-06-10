What Next: TBD

Bots! What Are They Good For?

How serious is Twitter’s bot problem?

Episode Notes

Elon Musk isn’t wrong that Twitter has a bot problem. But he’s kind of missing the point.

Guest: Samuel Woolley

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.