What Next: TBD

Can the Law Keep Up With the Internet?

How Reno v. ACLU shaped the internet as we know it.

Episode Notes

The openness of the internet is its greatest strength. Or a glaring weakness, depending on who you ask. Does something need to change?

Guest: Jared Schroeder

Host: Sonari Glinton

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

Host

  • Sonari Glinton is the host of the podcast Bring Back Bronco and formerly covered the economy and cars for NPR.