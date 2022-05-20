How Buffalo Could Transform Social Media
Can the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism effectively moderate extremist content?
The shooting in Buffalo raises questions about the effectiveness of content moderation. Is the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism the answer to how social media can moderate extremist content?
Guest: Emma Llansó, director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology
Host: Ray Suarez