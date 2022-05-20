What Next: TBD

How Buffalo Could Transform Social Media

Can the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism effectively moderate extremist content?

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

The shooting in Buffalo raises questions about the effectiveness of content moderation. Is the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism the answer to how social media can moderate extremist content?

Guest: Emma Llansó, director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology

Host: Ray Suarez

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.