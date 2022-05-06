Can the Internet Rescue Abortion Access?
A conversation with a doctor providing abortion access via telemedicine.
Advertisement
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
copied!
Episode Notes
The pandemic changed the way abortion care could be provided online. So what happens now?
Guest: Dr. Mai Fleming, family medicine physician and Fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary